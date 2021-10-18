Public hearing to be held for new district lines in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WJBF) – This week, talks of redistricting are happening in South Carolina. Based on public input, 12 new plans have been proposed. On Thursday, a Senate subcommittee will again receive public input before finalizing those plans.

To see the plans head here and click on the “PLAN PROPOSALS” tab.

The Subcommittee will meet to receive public testimony about the submitted plans on Thursday, October 21, 2021, at 12:00 p.m. in Room 308 of the Gressette Building in Columbia, S.C.

Interested persons may attend and/or speak either online or in person.

To help the Subcommittee prepare for the public meeting, please notify Subcommittee staff by email at redistricting@scsenate.gov or phone at (803) 212-6634 if you would like to testify.

Depending upon the number of requests received, the Subcommittee may restrict the time for each speaker and ask that those supporting a particular plan defer to a single or small number of speakers.

Please note that the information you provide the Subcommittee will become part of the public record.

The Subcommittee encourages all persons who wish to provide information to present it at the meeting or send it to the Subcommittee by mail at P.O. Box 142, Columbia, S.C. 29202 or by email at redistricting@scsenate.gov.

Public input is a vital part of this process.

The Subcommittee encourages people to remain involved as plans are being discussed and considered.