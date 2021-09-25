Public comment wanted on I-26 widening, I-95 exit upgrades

ST. GEORGE, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina transportation officials want to hear from the public about a project to widen part of Interstate 26 and improve one of the state’s key interchanges.

The state is spending $19 million on preliminary engineering work to widen 22 miles of I-26 in Orangeburg, Berkeley and Dorchester counties. The project also will modernize I-26’s interchange with Interstate 95.

The tight, curving offramps often cause backups.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation is accepting comments about the project until Oct. 10 on its website. The project to widen I-26 between Exit 165 and Exit 187 is part of a bigger plan to have three lanes in each direction on I-26 between Charleston and Columbia.