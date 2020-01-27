Prosecutors: Man sent inmates letters about sexual abuse

by: AP News

Keith Crum
photo: SC Law Enforcement Dept. Public Sex Offender Registry

WALTERBORO, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for molesting a young relative.

Prosecutors say the crime was discovered when the suspect left behind letters from inmates telling him how much they appreciated him recounting the abuse.

Authorities say 38-year-old Keith Crum pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor in Colleton County.

Prosecutors say Crum has been out of prison only a few months in 2018 when he fondled the girl, who was under 10 years old and was spending the night with another relative.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

