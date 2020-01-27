Prosecutors: Man sent inmates letters about sexual abuse

WALTERBORO, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for molesting a young relative.

Prosecutors say the crime was discovered when the suspect left behind letters from inmates telling him how much they appreciated him recounting the abuse.

Authorities say 38-year-old Keith Crum pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor in Colleton County.

Prosecutors say Crum has been out of prison only a few months in 2018 when he fondled the girl, who was under 10 years old and was spending the night with another relative.