Prosecutor decides not to charge officer who shot Black teen

FILE – In a Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018 file photo, Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook talks, in Columbia, S.C. Solicitor Byron Gipson is expected to discuss his findings Wednesday, June 24, 2020 in the shooting death of a Black teenager by a white police officer investigating car break ins.Josh Ruffin, 17, was killed April 8 after he ran away when the police officer started asking him questions and pointed a gun at the officer chasing him, Columbia police Chief Skip Holbrook said. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins, File)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina prosecutor says he will not file charges against a white police officer who fatally shot a Black teenager who pointed a gun at the officer as he ran away.

The prosecutor said Wednesday that a review of the investigation led to the decision to not to charge Columbia police Officer Kevin Davis.

Authorities say the officer stopped to question 17-year-old Josh Ruffin on April 8 about several car break-ins that had just happened nearby.

Columbia’s police chief says Ruffin ran and the officer chased him for about 20 seconds before Ruffin pulled a gun.