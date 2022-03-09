HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Sex offenders in Horry County could be banned from operating child-oriented businesses, under a new proposal.

The push comes after a local business owner and parent spoke to the Horry County County Council in September about a local sex offender who wanted to park his ice cream truck in the business owner’s lot and sell ice cream to children.

Adam Wiseman told county council that his neighbor suggested he should look up the ice cream truck’s owner.

Wiseman asked the council to come up with an ordinance that would ban sex offenders from owning or working at child-focused businesses.

According to the Horry County Sheriff’s Office, there are no restrictions on what kind of businesses convicted sex offenders can own.

“Unless it’s put in a court order by a judge that they can’t work at a specific place like a daycare or a school than there’s no state laws restricting them from working at one of those places,” Captain Sheri Smith said.

The proposal would stop sex offenders from owning daycares, arcades, water parks, skating rinks and other facilities that cater to children.

The proposal would require owners of a child-focused business and their employees to agree to a criminal background check. Owners could have their business licenses revoked if they participated in human trafficking, prostitution, criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping or attempted kidnapping.

Owners can also get their business licenses taken away if they fail to notify Horry County within 10 days that an employee has been convicted of one of the crimes listed.

The proposal will have to go through three readings by the council before it is approved.