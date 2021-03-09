‘Prison Empire’: 100 charged in SC drug ring

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Prosecutors say 100 people have been charged in what they say is the largest number of defendants ever indicted in one drug operation in South Carolina courts.

State Attorney General Alan Wilson says 10 of those charged are currently state prison inmates who used contraband cellphones to continue to run drug rings and other criminal enterprises behind bars.

Investigators say they also arrested a paralegal who was sending drugs and cellphones into prison inside hollowed out transcripts of criminal proceedings.

Investigators called the case “Prison Empire” and said the drug ring is responsible for bringing more than 2,200 pounds of methamphetamine into South Carolina.