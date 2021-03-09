‘Prison Empire’: 100 charged in SC drug ring

South Carolina News

by: AP News

Posted: / Updated:

Prison Cell Bars – Black and White

86408959

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Prosecutors say 100 people have been charged in what they say is the largest number of defendants ever indicted in one drug operation in South Carolina courts.

State Attorney General Alan Wilson says 10 of those charged are currently state prison inmates who used contraband cellphones to continue to run drug rings and other criminal enterprises behind bars.

Investigators say they also arrested a paralegal who was sending drugs and cellphones into prison inside hollowed out transcripts of criminal proceedings.

Investigators called the case “Prison Empire” and said the drug ring is responsible for bringing more than 2,200 pounds of methamphetamine into South Carolina.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories