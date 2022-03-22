GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The brother of the late Princess of Wales is visiting an area of the Lowcountry first owned by his ancestor and one of the original Lord’s Proprietors of South Carolina to discuss his latest book.

Earl Charles Spencer, brother of Lady Diana Spencer, will be at Hobcaw Barony in Georgetown, S.C. on March 31 for a book signing and dinner event. Spencer’s ancestor, John Carteret, was given Hobcaw Barony during his time as a Lord’s Proprietor.

Spencer is visiting for a book signing and lecture on his latest historical novel, The White Ship. The book recounts the era known as “the Anarchy” during which civil wars raged between the English, Norman, Welsh, and Scotts.

The day will begin with a lecture and book signing at 9:30 a.m. in the Clemson Baruch Institute Meeting Room at Hobcaw Barony. Tickets cost $75 and include a signed copy of The White Ship.

Spencer will then deliver remarks at an evening cocktails and dinner event, which will be held on the Hobcaw House Lawn from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.