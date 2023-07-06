WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – President Joe Biden is scheduled to visit West Columbia on Thursday.

The President will give remarks at Flex LTD, a company that describes itself as a technology and supply chain partner for businesses. He’s expected to discuss a partnership between California-based, Enphase Energy and Flex.

The event is closed to the public and is invite only.

The president has recently been focusing on the economy during his time in office, calling it “Bidenomics” delivering similar remarks in Illinois.

Ahead of the President’s visit, South Carolina Democratic Party Chair Christale Spain highlighted the President’s accomplishments. Spain told reporters, “He has been delivering on the promises he’s made and delivering on a robust agenda. As South Carolinians we feel that every day.”

This visit comes a few days after former President Donald Trump held a rally in the Upstate. Right now, Trump is the front runner to secure the Republican nomination setting up a potential rematch with Biden in 2024.