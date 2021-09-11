Premium Peanut to invest $64.3 million in South Carolina

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — A grower-owned peanut shelling company said it plans to set up operations in South Carolina’s Orangeburg County.

Premium Peanut said it plans a $64.3 million investment that will create 130 new jobs. News outlets report the new facility will provide more capacity and allow South Carolina peanut growers the chance to be a part of a cooperative model.

Gov. Henry McMaster said Wednesday’s announcement is a big win for the state’s agribusiness sector.

Portions of the new facility are expected to be operational by spring 2022. The company’s customers consist of major snack, candy and peanut butter manufacturers.