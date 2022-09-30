CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Power outages have been reported across the Lowcountry as Hurricane Ian lashes the South Carolina coast.
This page will be updated frequently.
Dominion Energy
Dominion Energy is reporting that 14,635 Lowcountry customers are without power as of 11:00 a.m.
- Charleston County- 10500
- Berkeley County- 462
- Dorchester County- 3557
- Colleton County- 116
You can view the outage map here. To report an outage call 1-888-333-4465.
Berkeley Electric Cooperative
Berkeley Electric Cooperative is reporting that 8,852 customers are without power as of 11:00 a.m.
You can view the outage map here. To report an outage call 1-888-253-4232.
Edisto Electric Cooperative
Edisto Electric Cooperative is reporting that 747 customers are without power as of 11:00 a.m.
You can view the outage map here. To report an outage call 1-800-433-3292.
Santee Cooper
Santee Cooper is reporting that 30,455 customers are without power as of 11:00 a.m.
- Berkeley County- 7239
- Georgetown County- 23,216
Additional Outage Information
- Lucy Beckham High School is without power
- East Cooper Medical Center is running on generator power
__
