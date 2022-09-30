CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Power outages have been reported across the Lowcountry as Hurricane Ian lashes the South Carolina coast.

This page will be updated frequently.

Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy is reporting that 14,635 Lowcountry customers are without power as of 11:00 a.m.

Charleston County- 10500

Berkeley County- 462

Dorchester County- 3557

Colleton County- 116

You can view the outage map here. To report an outage call 1-888-333-4465.

Berkeley Electric Cooperative

Berkeley Electric Cooperative is reporting that 8,852 customers are without power as of 11:00 a.m.

You can view the outage map here. To report an outage call 1-888-253-4232.

Edisto Electric Cooperative

Edisto Electric Cooperative is reporting that 747 customers are without power as of 11:00 a.m.

You can view the outage map here. To report an outage call 1-800-433-3292.

Santee Cooper

Santee Cooper is reporting that 30,455 customers are without power as of 11:00 a.m.

Berkeley County- 7239

Georgetown County- 23,216

Additional Outage Information

Lucy Beckham High School is without power

East Cooper Medical Center is running on generator power

__

Be sure to download the News 2 app to receive weather alerts, breaking news, and watch News 2 live on your phone if you lose power during the storm. News 2 will also simulcast on the radio on 92.5 Kickin’ County, 99.3 the Box, 101.7 Chuck FM, Mix 95.9, Star 99.7, and Heaven 100.1 AM