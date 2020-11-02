Poll: Trump’s lead in SC cut in half from 2016, Black support grows

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – President Donald Trump’s support from South Carolina’s Black voters has more than doubled since 2016, according to a new poll from East Carolina University.

Pollsters interviewed 763 likely voters in South Carolina between October 24 and 25.

Ten percent of African American voters support Trump’s reelection, the poll said. Exit polls indicate 4% of Black voters in South Carolina supported Trump in 2016.

Researchers found former Vice President Joe Biden had the support of 87% of Black voters.

Biden also leads with college-educated voters, 50% to 43%. President Trump leads with voters who didn’t attend college, 59% to 38%.

Pollsters at East Carolina University described Trump as the “clear favorite to win South Carolina again” with 51% support compared to 44% for Biden.

