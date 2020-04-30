Police: Woman drove car with her 5-year-old child on hood

Rock Hill, S.C. (AP) — A woman who allegedly recorded a video of herself driving a car while her 5-year-old child was sitting on the hood of the vehicle has been arrested in South Carolina.

News outlets report 26-year-old Thrista Miquisha Johnson turned herself in Tuesday after Rock Hill police learned about the video and issued a warrant for her arrest.

Police told the Rock Hill Herald the video was taken near an apartment building in the city just two day earlier.

Police say they don’t know how fast the car was moving in the video, but noted that the child wasn’t injured.

Johnson has been charged with child neglect.