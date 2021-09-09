Police: Woman arrested for bringing loaded gun into SC aquarium, hitting officer

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department over the weekend arrested a 44-year-old woman for bringing a loaded gun into the South Carolina Aquarium and assaulting a police officer.

According to the report, police were initially alerted by an aquarium staff member to Lisa Bostick, who refused to comply with the aquarium’s mask policy.

Bostick reportedly told staff members to “go f— themselves” when they asked her to put her mask on properly. An off-duty detective working at the aquarium approached Bostick, who was there with her son, and she “became belligerent and also [approached the detective] in an aggressive manner to include waving her hands violently in his face.”

The detective grabbed Bostick’s wrist to put her under arrest, at which point Bostick began hitting the detective in his neck and chest, according to the report.

Bostick was escorted outside and officers searched her bag. They found a loaded firearm, though she does not have a concealed weapons permit and the aquarium prohibits concealed weapons, “approximately 35 white in color tablets and two yellowish color tablets that had been broken in half,” which Bostick claimed she was prescribed.

Bostick is being charged with disorderly conduct, simple assault, and unlawful carrying of a firearm. She was released from the Al Cannon Detention Center on a $26,319 bond.