Police: Two arrested after shootout on highway with children in vehicle

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Two arrests have been made following a domestic incident Monday night that led to a shooting on Highway 15-401 in Bennettsville, police said.

Bennettsville police LT. Larry Turner said there were no apparent injuries in the shooting that involved people in cars along the highway. It happened about 10:20 p.m.

Turner said the incident started at the Sav-Way Food Store located at 156 Highway 15-401 Bypass West in Bennettsville.

Turner says two children, ages 6 and 7, were inside one of the cars involved in the shootout.

Jeremy Lewis and Daniel McLaughlin have been arrested in the incident.

Daniel McLaughlin (left) and Jeremy Lewis (right); photos provided by Bennettsville PD

Lewis has been charged with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of unlawful conduct toward a child and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.

McLaughlin has been charged with firing into an occupied vehicle and discharging a firearm within city limits.