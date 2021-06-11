Police: Teen kills man buying ATV in front of wife, kids

BRANCHVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a teenager shot and killed a man in front of his pregnant wife and her children as he was buying an all-terrain vehicle he found on Facebook.

Orangeburg County deputies said Alexander “Cody” Presley, 34, died shortly after the shooting Wednesday in Branchville.

His wife told The Times and Democrat of Orangeburg that he was a hero, shoving his son out of the way of the teen’s gun.

Deputies say Edward Stokes, 17, is charged with murder and armed robbery and a 13-year-old boy with him is charged as an accessory.

Investigators say Stokes stole back the ATV and Presley’s trailer after the man paid $4,600 for the SUV.