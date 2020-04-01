Police: Suspect rode bike to scene, shouted ‘I killed him’

CHARLESTON, S.C. (The Post and Courier) — Police say a South Carolina man suspected of shooting and killing another man after a dispute tried to ride his bicycle into the crime scene shouting “I killed him.”

Authorities say 60-year-old Frederick Lamont Jenkins argued with the man late Sunday in Charleston, then returned on his bicycle with a gun.

Police say Jenkins left after the shooting, but returned as police officers were investigating, trying to ride his bicycle through the crime tape.

Jenkins is charged with murder.

Police say 34-year-old Kevin Pruitt tried to run after being shot but collapsed and was declared dead at the scene.