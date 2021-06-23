Police search for suspect in ramming of horse-drawn carriage

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Police are searching for a suspect in the hit-and-run crash into a horse-drawn carriage in Charleston that left two people injured.

The Post and Courier reports that the crime happened late Saturday morning near Broad and Meeting streets.

Police say a semitrailer truck struck the carriage, spooking the horse and caused it to gallop toward City Hall.

Police say the driver of the carriage was taken to a hospital. A passenger suffered a broken ankle.

The horse wasn’t hurt.

Police have reviewed video from city surveillance cameras in the area and identified the vehicle as a white semi hauling a flat bed. The driver hasn’t been located.