Police officer killed in the line of duty in South Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says a police officer was killed during an exchange of gunfire after responding to a domestic call in Myrtle Beach late Saturday.
The division said in a statement Sunday that a second officer was shot, and a suspect was found dead after the shootout.
The second officer was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.
The Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock identified the fallen officer as Jacob Hancher.
Prock said Hancher had been a community service officer for four years and had been a patrol officer for less than a year.