Police officer killed in the line of duty in South Carolina

Police vehicles are seen near the site of a shooting in Myrtle Beach, S.C., Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. A South Carolina police chief announced early Sunday the death of an officer following a shooting in Myrtle Beach. Officer Jacob Hancher was killed while responding to a call for service late Saturday, Myrtle Beach Chief Amy Prock said at a news conference. (Jason Lee/The Sun News via AP)

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says a police officer was killed during an exchange of gunfire after responding to a domestic call in Myrtle Beach late Saturday.

The division said in a statement Sunday that a second officer was shot, and a suspect was found dead after the shootout.

The second officer was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

The Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock identified the fallen officer as Jacob Hancher.

Prock said Hancher had been a community service officer for four years and had been a patrol officer for less than a year.