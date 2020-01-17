Police: Note alerted teacher to gun in student’s backpack



CHARLESTON, SC (AP) – South Carolina’s Department of Juvenile Justice took a 13-year-old boy into custody after another student handed a teacher a note saying the teen claimed he was going to shoot people, and police found a handgun in his backpack.

News outlets report police responded to a Johns Island middle school on Wednesday and found the weapon and two magazines of ammunition in the student’s bag.

An administrator said another student gave a teacher a note saying the boy had “a gun and some bullets in his bookbag.”

A police report says the boy told investigators he took the gun from his cousin to show friends.

The student’s charges weren’t given.