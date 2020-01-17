Police: Note alerted teacher to gun in student’s backpack

South Carolina News

by: AP News

Posted: / Updated:


CHARLESTON, SC (AP) – South Carolina’s Department of Juvenile Justice took a 13-year-old boy into custody after another student handed a teacher a note saying the teen claimed he was going to shoot people, and police found a handgun in his backpack.

News outlets report police responded to a Johns Island middle school on Wednesday and found the weapon and two magazines of ammunition in the student’s bag.

An administrator said another student gave a teacher a note saying the boy had “a gun and some bullets in his bookbag.”

A police report says the boy told investigators he took the gun from his cousin to show friends.

The student’s charges weren’t given.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories