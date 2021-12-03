Police: Mother kills 6-year-old son with deer rifle

WINNSBORO, S.C. (AP) — Investigators say a South Carolina mother has been charged with murder after she shot and killed her 6-year-old son after she went deer hunting.

A police report says 31-year-old Mary Rosborough said after the shooting she wanted to send her son to heaven.

Fairfield County deputies say Rosborough’s brother told investigators his sister shot the boy Thanksgiving Day with a rifle in a Fairfield County home after going deer hunting and was trying to reload the gun when he tackled her.

Deputies say Rosborough’s brother held her down until officers arrived.

Rosborough remains in jail without bond.