Police: Missing SC woman, 61, found dead inside attic

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina woman who was reported missing in February was found dead inside her home but authorities have determined no foul play was involved.

Horry County police said 61-year-old Marianne Marsh was reported missing on Feb. 15 and was last seen on Valentine’s Day.

Police said officers searched for Marsh in multiple locations, including her home.

On Tuesday, a family member reported smelling a foul odor inside Marsh’s home.

Officers searched the home again and found Marsh’s remains in a remote and obscure area of the attic.

Police said Marsh was able to “hide” in the space because of her petite frame.

A cause of death is pending an autopsy.