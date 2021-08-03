Police: Man threatened pair with machete while in the backseat of their vehicle

LONGS, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County, South Carolina police arrested a man after they say he threatened to kill two people with a machete if they didn’t give him money.

Around 1:10 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a section of Highway 90 in Longs for calls of a disturbance, according to police.

When officers arrived, they were approached by a man who was yelling for help and placed a machete on the ground he said he had taken from Logan Santos, 25, who was in the back of their vehicle, according to police.

A second victim told police Santos was in the back of the vehicle with a machete, threatening to kill her and the other victim if they did not give him money, according to police. The man then took the machete away from Santos.

Officers then arrested Santos and found he had a handgun in his back left pocket as well as a pocket knife. After running his information, officers learned Santos was not authorized to own or possess a firearm, according to police.

Santos was charged with two counts of attempted murder, unlawful possession of a firearms and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime. He is being held at J. Reuben Long Detention Center. No bond has been set pretrial.