Police: Man fatally shot intervening in domestic dispute

ANDERSON, S.C. (AP) – Police in South Carolina say a 20-year-old man was fatally shot while intervening in a domestic dispute between his mother and her boyfriend.

News outlets report the woman’s boyfriend, 40-year-old Rashard Smith, has been arrested and charged with offenses including murder.

Authorities say Landis Osbey was fatally shot in the chest Monday and died within minutes.

A police report says the shooting was witnessed by four people, including a 6-year-old boy.

Court records show Smith has a long criminal history, including criminal domestic violence convictions.

Smith has been denied bail. He declined a public defender.