Police: Liposuction machine was package that shut bridge

South Carolina News

by: AP News

Posted: / Updated:

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say an abandoned liposuction machine was the suspicious package that closed one of South Carolina’s busiest bridges for three hours.

Investigators said someone called police Saturday after finding a metal box near a pillar of the Ravenel Bridge in Mount Pleasant, just across the Cooper River from Charleston.

Police say the caller showed officers pictures of a metal box with a lock, green and red buttons and a fan.

Officers then confirmed the box’s location and a supervisor shut down the bridge and called the bomb squad.

The bridge was opened after about three hours, and officials confirmed Monday the item was a liposuction machine.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories