Police investigating deadly N. Charleston train vs. car collision

The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a car versus train accident that happened Sunday morning at Remount Road

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) on Tuesday released new details about a train vs. car accident that happened Sunday morning at Remount Road.

According to NCPD, officers responded to Remount Road between Dutton Avenue and Dakota Street at around 4:50 a.m after a report of a crash involving a car and an Amtrak train.

When officers arrived at the scene, they spotted a silver 2006 Honda Accord traveling towards Rivers Avenue from the direction of North Rhett when the car drove around the railroad crossing arms, which had flashing lights were activated.

A police report reads that the Amtrak train was crossing the roadway when the passenger side of the Honda was hit, pushing the vehicle into the crossing light, breaking the crossing arm.

NCFD and EMS crews arrived, removed the driver of the Honda and he was taken to an area hospital “in life-threatening status.”

The passenger of the Honda was pronounced dead at the scene.