Police: Fleeing suspect stole SUV with 2 kids inside

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina authorities say a shoplifting suspect claimed to be high on methamphetamine when he stole an SUV with two small children inside.

The Post and Courier reports that the suspect was caught after leading police on a chase in North Charleston.

Police said Monday that The children, ages 2 and 6, were not harmed.

The chase happened Sunday afternoon after police were told shoplifters were at a North Charleston store.

When an officer approached one suspect, authorities say he pushed a shopping cart into her, then stole the SUV with the children inside.