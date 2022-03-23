MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police have charged a 44-year-old man with indecent exposure and trespassing after officers found him “fully naked” and watching pornography on the second-floor balcony of business.

According to a police incident report, police arrested Keith Alan Lefever late Sunday night after going to an arcade in the 1400 block of N. Ocean Boulevard to investigate a report of public nudity. An officer found him there naked and performing a sex act on himself.

Lefever had previously been accused of trespassing at the business.

The arrest was the third time he has been booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center since late January and the fifth time since June 2021. Lefever was also jailed on Jan. 31 and Feb. 26 and Nov. 11, 2001, on charges including trespassing public disorderly and public intoxication.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Lefever remained in jail on a $10,000 bond.