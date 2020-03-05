Police: Boy, 3, who shot himself in the head improving

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Authorities in South Carolina say a 3-year-old boy found a loaded gun in his home and shot himself in the head.

Columbia police say the boy is in critical condition after he was found Tuesday evening suffering from a gunshot.

Police say the child had surgery on the wound and is showing signs of improvement.

Investigators say the child found the loaded gun in a bedroom.

Officers are investigating how the gun became unsecured.

Police say the child’s 22-year-old mother was in the home at the time of the shooting.

She is assisting in the investigation.