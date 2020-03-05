Get the latest from Storm Team 3

View the Fast Fit Titan Radar

Submit weather video, photos to pics@wsav.com

Lightning Fatality_104175

Download the WSAV Weather app - FREE

Police: Boy, 3, who shot himself in the head improving

South Carolina News

by: AP News

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Authorities in South Carolina say a 3-year-old boy found a loaded gun in his home and shot himself in the head.

Columbia police say the boy is in critical condition after he was found Tuesday evening suffering from a gunshot.

Police say the child had surgery on the wound and is showing signs of improvement.

Investigators say the child found the loaded gun in a bedroom.

Officers are investigating how the gun became unsecured.

Police say the child’s 22-year-old mother was in the home at the time of the shooting.

She is assisting in the investigation. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories