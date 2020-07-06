Police asking for public’s help in identifying persons of interest in nightclub shooting

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County Deputies are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying four persons of interest related to the Sunday morning shooting at the Lavish Lounge.

According to a release from the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, investigators believe the four individuals pictured may be from the Atlanta, Georgia area.

As of 7:45 p.m. Sunday night, two people have died, two others are hospitalized, while six additional victims have been released from the hospital.

Anyone who has information on the identity of these individuals is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (864) 23-CRIME. Persons, who call the CrimeStoppers line, will remain anonymous.