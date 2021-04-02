Police arrest 3 in 2015 cold case involving teen

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Three people have been arrested in connection with the death of a 16-year-old boy six years ago in South Carolina.

The Greenville Police Department said Thursday that each of the three suspects faces a charge of murder.

Each also faces a charge of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

New outlets report the men are being held with no bond. Cobey Smith was shot to death March 25, 2015.

A motive has not been determined.

Police Lt. Tim Conroy says the men knew of the victim, but investigators said there was no previous relationship with him.