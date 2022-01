LEXINGTON, S.C. (AP) — Two people survived without injuries after a plane crashed into a South Carolina lake.

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said the plane crashed Thursday afternoon on South Carolina’s Lake Murray.

News outlets report the pilot cited engine trouble as the reason for the crash.

Two adults were on board, and deputies said neither one was injured.

Witnesses told WIS-TV that they saw two people get away from the downed plane.