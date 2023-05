BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says some households may be experiencing issues with their phone service.

Some Charter Communications customers are experiencing an interruption in phone service in the Bluffton and Hilton Head areas.

If an emergency arises and your 911 call is not answered, please use the direct call line into the dispatch center at 843-524-2777 for assistance.