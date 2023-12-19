BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — Today, Phil Cromer was officially sworn in as the new mayor of Beaufort.

Cromer replaces former mayor Stephen Murray, who surprised residents of Beaufort when he decided to step down in September.

During last week’s special election, Cromer secured 66% of the votes, and Mike Sutton received the other 34%. Prior to the special election, Cromer served as the former city councilman for two terms from 2014 through 2022.

Now, he will hold the position of mayor for the next 11 months.