WALTERBORO, S.C. (AP) — Authorities in Colleton County are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash in South Carolina’s Lowcountry.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the wreck is believed to have happened Tuesday along U.S. 17.

WCIV-TV reports that a pedestrian was struck and found dead in the grass of the median.

Authorities were searching for leads on the vehicle suspected of being involved.

Colleton County is about 45 miles west of Charleston.