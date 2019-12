Crane operations contractors carried out a heavy lift and rig operation on an M48 Patton tank in front of Patton Hall, USARCENT headquarters, at Shaw Air Force Base in Sumter, S.C.

The tank is being returned after a undergoing restoration at the Logistics Readiness Center in Fort Knox, K.Y. where the tank was serviced and re-painted under the oversight of 1st Theater Sustainment Command.