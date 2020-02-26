Parents say daughter, 7, died 1 minute into tonsil surgery

CLINTON, S.C. (WHNS-TV) — Parents of a 7-year-old South Carolina girl say she died one minute into a surgery to have her tonsils removed.

WHNS-TV reports Paisley Cogsdill died Friday at a medical center in Greenwood.

Family members of the girl from Clinton say she snored in her sleep but was otherwise healthy prior to the operation.

The girl’s heart stopped and doctors were unable to revive her.

An autopsy is expected to determine the official cause of death.

A visitation for the girl is planned for Wednesday with a celebration of life service on Thursday.