Parents angry after school officials leave meeting with no answers on SC 5th grader's death Video

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. - Hundreds of people showed up at a vigil on Thursday for 10-year-old Raniya Wright. The fifth-grade student died from injuries after a fight in a Colleton County school.

School district leaders weighed in on the tragic incident for several hours but only released a short statement after the meeting ended.

School district board chairman Tim Mabry said, "The district is cooperating fully with the Colleton County sheriffs office as they continue their investigation. We understand that this is an emotional and difficult time for our community. Our board and district have received multiple requests for information. Due to the ongoing investigation and student privacy laws, we cannot share specific details at this time."

The short statement from Mabry angered several people who had been waiting outside the closed meeting.

One man at the meeting said, "They waited for two hours for y'all and that's all you have to say? Y'all could have sent them an email with that."

Colleton County school leaders left the room with no comments, too.

One parent said, "(That's a) waste of time... They didn't answer no questions, none. ... We were out here waiting for two hours and then they walk out like this didn't happen. ... And then they say they're not going to help with no rumors or speculation but you not clarifying nothing."

The extent of Raniya's injuries or circumstances surrounding the fight have not been released. Officials are hoping for an official cause of death on Friday after an autopsy.