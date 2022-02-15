Palmetto Goodwill, Google offering free online tech certifications

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WSAV) — Those in the Lowcountry looking to begin a career with Google are in luck. Palmetto Goodwill and Google partnered together for a program offering free online Google certificates.

The following certificates can be earned through the program:

  • Data Analytics
  • IT Support
  • Google Automation
  • Project Management
  • UX Design

Palmetto Goodwill says the program’s goal is to support low-income, unemployed or underemployed people and provide training to more than 10,000 people in the next three years.

Those who take advantage of the program can earn certificates in six months.

