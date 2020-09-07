PAC challenging SC’s Graham over offshore drilling stance

FILE – In this June 9, 2020, file photo, Chairman Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., arrives for a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington.Offshore drilling, an issue that has created some bipartisan unity in South Carolina among opponents who argue such expansion would mar the state’s pristine coastline, is surfacing in a political action committee’s effort to oust Graham. As the state’s beaches teem with visitors on Labor Day, Lindsey Must Go PAC is flying two planes up and down the South Carolina coast, with trailing banners reading “L. Graham Will Drill 4 Oil Here.” (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool, File)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Offshore drilling is an issue that’s created some bipartisan unity in South Carolina among opponents arguing such expansion would mar the state’s pristine coastline, and it’s surfacing in a political action committee’s effort to oust U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham.

As the state’s beaches teem with visitors on Labor Day, Lindsey Must Go PAC is flying a plane up and down the South Carolina coast, with a trailing banner reading ”L. Graham will Drill 4 Oil Here.”

Officials with the PAC say the plane expenditure and an accompanying digital ad decrying Graham’s support for drilling expansion legislation and alleged ties to the oil industry, are part of a six-figure buy over the next two weeks.

A spokesman for Graham’s campaign didn’t immediately return a message.