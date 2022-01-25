Owl hit by car in December set free in Horry County after completing recovery

Photos and video courtesy of Horry County Fire Rescue

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An owl hit by a car and later recovered from a tree by members of a Horry County Fire Rescue team has been nursed back to health and released back into the wild, HCFR said in social media post.

HCFR said the owl suffered head eye trauma when it was hit on Dec. 27. Crews from Station 4 in Forestbrook were called to Loblolly Lane near Myrtle Beach to help capture the bird, which has flown into a tree after the accident.

The injured bird was nursed back to health by the Carolina Wildlife Rehabilitation Center, HCFR said. It was released Monday off of River Oaks Drive.

“Horry County Fire Rescue is thrilled to see this story with a happy ending,” the department said on social media. “Many thanks to our folks who helped rescue this injured owl, and many thanks to the fine folks at the Carolina Wildlife Rehabilitation Center for caring for it and releasing it back to the wild where it belongs.”