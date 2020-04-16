Over 87,000 people filed for unemployment insurance claims in SC last week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The South Carolina Department of Employment & Workforce (SCDEW) released new data of initial unemployment insurance claims filed for the claim week of April 5- April 11.

According to the SCDEW, 87,686 people filed for unemployment insurance during that week.

The agency has processed 268,614 claims in the 4 weeks since the pandemic began.The SCDEW says that is a 4,293.09% increase from the claim week the previous month.

Officials say $114 million has been paid in $600 FPUC/CARES Act benefits and regular South Carolinas UI benefits from Sunday-Tuesday of this week alone. This is before the additional funds for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) have even reached the state.

The SCDEW recommends residents check their Facebook and Twitter account as the SCDEW provides updates.

Resources are also being added to the SCDEW website and the COVID-19 Resource Hub.

Access the COVID-19 Resource Hub from the homepage of dew.sc.gov. Just click the COVID button.

The SCDEW also offers a multi-page FAQ resource at: https://dew.sc.gov/individuals

Just click “Unemployment Insurance Questions during COVID-19.”

Read the SCDEW official release here: