CHARLESTON, S.C. (WSAV) – Thousands of gallons of fuel was spilled in the marsh near Charleston Saturday morning.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard Southeast, 3,100 gallons of diesel fuel discharged from an above-ground tank at the Plum Island WWTP in Charleston.

HEPACO vacuum trucks responded to remove the fuel from the marsh and from Dill Creek.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control also responded.