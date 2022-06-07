HAMPTON COUNTY, SC (WSAV) — It has been one year since a double murder shocked a community and made everyone aware of the name Murdaugh.

June 7, 2021.

The call went out of two people shot on the Moselle property in Colleton County.

Those murders set off a chain reaction of events that led to three people behind bars. But so far.. no suspects arrested for the killings.

“I need the police and an ambulance immediately. My wife and child have been shot badly.”

That was the voice of Alex Murdaugh in the 911 call just after he found the bodies of his wife and son.

“I’ve been up to it now, its bad,” Alex said.

“Is either one moving?” the operator asked.

“No ma’am,” Alex responded.

Paul and Maggie Murdaugh were found near the kennel on the 1,700 acre Colleton County property.

An autopsy showed both had been shot multiple times.

Colleton County Sheriff’s turned the case over to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division to investigate.

At the time Paul was awaiting trial on three felony counts of Boating Under the Influence in the death of Mallory Beach, a 19-year-old girl killed in a boating accident in 2019.

Alex Murdaugh was just a high profile lawyer at a family firm, PMPED. A legendary name in Hampton County. A name that would soon be tarnished by a series of alleged financial crimes by Alex himself.

Alex Murdaugh has been called a “person of interest” by his own lawyers. But the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has provided no insight into anyone else who may be involved, or offered additional information on what might have led to the shootings.

Alex has he was visiting his father Randolph Murdaugh in the hospital at the time of the killings.

Randolph, a former 14th Circuit Solicitor, died just days later.

A tip line was created soon after the murders and a $100,000 reward offered by Alex for information into the killings.

A reward that ended in September with no apparent tips.

That same month Murdaugh’s attorney Dick Harpootlian went on national television to say his team knew about a suspect in the case.

“We are not SLED,” said Harpootlian to the Today Show in September of 2021. “We are not law enforcement we don’t have their tools but we think we will know this week if the one suspect we are looking at bears further scrutiny and we will make that information available to law enforcement.”

It turned out that suspect did not pan out and the information did not end in an arrest.

“What’s your name?” “Alex Murdaugh.”

In September of 2021, another 911 call came in from Alex.

This one said he was attacked on the side of the road.

“I can’t drive and I am bleeding a lot,” said Alex.

“Where were you shot?”

“I’m not sure, probably in the head,” Alex continued.

He then told the story of what happened to the operator.

“I got a flat tire and I stopped and someone stopped to help me and when I turned my back they tried to shoot me.”

He later admitted the story was untrue.

Alex tried to pay Curtis Smith, someone he calls a friend and his alleged drug dealer, to kill him so Murdaugh’s son Buster could get the $10 million insurance policy. That’s because Murdaugh thought, incorrectly, that the policy would not pay for a suicide.

Medical records show Alex Murdaugh suffered a skull fracture and bleeding on the brain.

Curtis Smith has held firm that he did not shoot Alex. Smith says he did struggle with him for the gun, which went off. And when he left that day, he says Murdaugh was fine.

“There’s no blood on me,” explained Smith to Dateline NBC in September of 2021. “There’s no blood on him.”

“He didn’t get shot in the head,” asked Craig Melvin.’

“No,” said Smith

“What percent are you positive that he didn’t get shot.”

“1000%”

Murdaugh was charged with several offenses, including making a false 911 call for that incident.

Murdaugh has claimed the reason he committed these crimes is because of a long standing opioid addiction. After the shooting incident he entered rehab after what he calls a “long battle”. A battle “exacerbated by these murders.”

It was soon determined his troubles were much larger than just addiction.

More than 70 other charges eventually filed by the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office. All connected to alleged insurance schemes where he took money from his clients, millions in some cases, all for himself.

The victims were alleged bilked of more than $8 million.

One of those victims was the family of Gloria Satterfield, the family’s former maid who died at their property in 2018.

Murdaugh has since settled with that family for $4.3 million.

Since that was announced, SLED has asked to exhume Satterfield’s body. They said that this investigation will take “weeks not days” to complete.

His good friend and fellow lawyer Corey Fleming as well as former Palmetto State Bank CEO Russell Laffitte are also facing criminal charges in connection with the alleged insurance scams.

Alex Murdaugh is in a Richland County Jail on $7 million bond.

SLED Chief Mark Keel has said the investigation into Maggie and Paul Murdaugh’s killings is “very active”.

All the property and the family’s holdings were in Maggie Murdaugh’s name.

The Moselle property where she and Paul were killed is on sale now for $3.9 million, and may have an offer already.

Alex Murdaugh was the sole beneficiary in Maggie will.

He filed a “disclaimer of interest” in 2022. That is a court document attempting to waive his right to any of all of the money and property owed to him through the estate.

Murdaugh’s interest would then fall to his son Buster.

Tuesday, a judge denied Alex Murdaugh’s request to give up his claim to Maggie Murdaugh’s estate.

Lawyers in the six outstanding civil suits against him argued any of that money or property in that estate could be part of settlements or judgments. By waiving the right to that money, he would have no ability to pay off those debts.