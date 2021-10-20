One killed in Anderson Co. crash on Hwy 86

South Carolina News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Anderson County Coroner’s Office responded to a crash Tuesday evening.

The crash happened at 7:53 p.m. on SC 86 and Wigginton Road.

The driver of a Chevy Tahoe was traveling west on Hwy 86. They appear to have lost control of the vehicle and traveled off the ride side of the roadway. They then truck a guardrail, overturned and struck a tree, according to the coroner’s office.

The victim has been identified as 55-year-old James Gregory Freeze, of Easley.

The investigation is ongoing by the coroner’s office and SCHP.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories