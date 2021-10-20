One killed in Anderson Co. crash on Hwy 86

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Anderson County Coroner’s Office responded to a crash Tuesday evening.

The crash happened at 7:53 p.m. on SC 86 and Wigginton Road.

The driver of a Chevy Tahoe was traveling west on Hwy 86. They appear to have lost control of the vehicle and traveled off the ride side of the roadway. They then truck a guardrail, overturned and struck a tree, according to the coroner’s office.

The victim has been identified as 55-year-old James Gregory Freeze, of Easley.

The investigation is ongoing by the coroner’s office and SCHP.