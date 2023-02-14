COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Tuesday evening shooting in Jacksonboro that left one person injured

According to CCSO, deputies responded to the Dollar General on Ace Basin Highway around 8:00 p.m. in reference to a shooting.

Authorities said a woman suffered at least one gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.

The shooting is “being reported to law enforcement as accidental,” investigators said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Colleton County deputies at 843-549-2211.