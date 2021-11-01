One dead after motorcycle crash Sunday in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – One person is dead after a motorcycle crash Sunday in Horry County.

South Carolina Highway Patrol reports the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. on SC-544 near Maryport Drive.

Lance Corporal Nick Pye says a 2021 Subaru SUV was turning left onto Highway 544 when it collided with a 1999 Honda Motorcycle. The motorcycle was heading west on Highway 544.

The driver and passenger in the Subaru were not injured. The motorcycle rider died from their injuries. Their name has not yet been released.