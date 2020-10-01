Once daily newspaper closes after 170 years in S. Carolina

COLUMBIA S.C. (AP) — A once daily newspaper in South Carolina announced on its front page that it just published its final edition after 170 years.

The Union Times story Wednesday blamed the paper’s demise on COVID-19, saying the economic downturn caused by the pandemic was too much to survive.

The paper was founded in 1850 and touted itself as Union County’s oldest business.

It published daily from 1917 to 2015 before going to a twice-a-week schedule.

Three weekly newspapers in South Carolina also published their final editions this week — Bamberg’s Advertizer-Herald and its sister papers, The Santee Striper and The Holly Hill Observer.