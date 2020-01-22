Old tax debt stalls SC governor’s Public Safety leader pick

North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess waits for a Senate subcommittee hearing on whether he should become the new director of the South Carolina Department of Public Safety on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, in Columbia, South Carolina. Burgess’ confirmation stalled after the discovery of six years of tax liens. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)

COLUMBIA, SC (AP) – The disclosure that Gov. Henry McMaster’s choice to lead the South Carolina Department of Safety failed to properly file his income taxes a decade ago has stalled the nomination.

North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess said the IRS filed six years of tax liens after his tax preparer failed to file proper returns.

Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess looks back at members of the South Carolina Black Legislative Caucus during a Senate subcommittee hearing on whether he should become the new director of the South Carolina Department of Public Safety on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, in Columbia, South Carolina. Burgess’ confirmation stalled after the discovery of six years of tax liens. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)

The governor’s office said Burgess’ taxes have been paid in full. Staff members say Burgess told the Senate subcommittee before Tuesday’s meeting about liens in 2006, 2007, 2008 and 2009.

A background check discovered liens in 2011 and 2012 Burgess had not reported.

McMaster’s office said they still have full confidence in Burgess.