Officials searching for runaway South Carolina teen last seen 11 days ago

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – The York County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a South Carolina runaway.

Naydelin Rodriguez-Lopez, 17, was last seen by her foster parent on Nov. 11 around 7 a.m. She left a note saying she was moving to another state.

She was last seen wearing a mustard yellow colored shirt and torn blue jeans. She has red hair, brown eyes, a pierced nose and a birth mark on her cheek. She is five feet, four inches tall and weighs 160 pounds.

Officials say she made no indication of running away before this, but she does have ties to Charlotte, N.C. and Maryland.

Anyone who sees Rodriguez-Lopez or has information on her whereabouts is asked to call the York County Sheriff’s Office at 803-628-3059 or CrimeStoppers at 1-877-409-4321.