Officials say man’s body discovered linked to missing SC 6-yr old’s death

CAYCE, SC (WSPA/WSAV) – Cayce Department of Public Safety officials held a news conference this morning to give an update on the investigation into the death of 6-year-old Faye Swetlik.

On Thursday, Cayce Department of Public Safety’s Director Byron Snellgrove confirmed that Swetlik’s body was found Thursday.

In Friday’s press conference police announced details in the ongoing investigation.

Police say the body of missing Faye Swetlik was located in a wooded area near her neighborhood.

Police say a man’s body was also found in the Churchill Heights neighborhood. Police identified the man as Coty Scott Taylor, 30.

Police discovered Taylor at his residence. A cause of death is pending an autopsy.

Police say evidence discovered at his residence linked Taylor to Swetlik. Police would not give specific details of the evidence due to the ongoing investigation.

